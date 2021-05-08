Flotek Industries (FTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 261.44%.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Shares of FTK opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.