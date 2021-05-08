Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.