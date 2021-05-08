Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FND. Citigroup lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.27.

NYSE:FND traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $113.48. 1,205,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

