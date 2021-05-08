FLO Price Hits $0.0909 on Top Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $13.85 million and $100,644.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000129 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001598 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

