Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FLEX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. 5,560,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,061,359. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in Flex by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

