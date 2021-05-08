Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.35.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $170.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -321.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.29.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares in the company, valued at $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,481 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,954. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

