Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $634,331.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,274,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,481 shares of company stock worth $14,762,954. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $170.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -321.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

