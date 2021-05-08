Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 943 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,063,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

EWG opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $35.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.