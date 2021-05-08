Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 657 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 368,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Shares of CHD opened at $87.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

