Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $135,104,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after purchasing an additional 739,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,724,000 after buying an additional 475,804 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 678.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,994,000 after buying an additional 408,906 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF opened at $120.35 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $120.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.01. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CINF. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

