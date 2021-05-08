Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WM opened at $141.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.20. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $142.40.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

