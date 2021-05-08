Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $122.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.59 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.61.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,594 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.