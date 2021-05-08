Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 4,089 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

