First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,887 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 930,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,879,000 after purchasing an additional 626,495 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after purchasing an additional 429,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after buying an additional 302,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 349,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 300,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.39.

