First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. First Financial reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

THFF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Financial has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,520,000 after purchasing an additional 119,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,658,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,287,000. First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 747,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,035,000 after buying an additional 59,302 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

