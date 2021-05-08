First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

FCR.UN opened at C$17.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 1,495.83. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$11.44 and a 52-week high of C$18.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

