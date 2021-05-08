FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the information security company’s stock.

FEYE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

FEYE stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in FireEye by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FireEye by 7,751.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

