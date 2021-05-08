Finning International (FTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Finning International (TSE:FTT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion.

Get Finning International alerts:

FTT stock opened at C$34.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$16.60 and a 12-month high of C$35.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total transaction of C$25,505.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$281,368.32. Also, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$45,650.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$895,767.54. Insiders sold a total of 7,667 shares of company stock worth $249,076 over the last three months.

FTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Finning International from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.50.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.