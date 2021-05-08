Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 912 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock opened at $202.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

