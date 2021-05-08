Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 5,319 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 37,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $149.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.10 and a 200 day moving average of $154.81. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $125.18 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

