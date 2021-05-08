Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Match Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 107.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Match Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,369,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Match Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $146.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

