Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $195.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of -165.49 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,391 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

