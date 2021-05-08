Financial Contrast: Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) vs. ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and ShockWave Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $7.20 million 1.87 -$56.96 million ($108.25) -0.04 ShockWave Medical $42.93 million 120.47 -$51.11 million ($2.14) -69.10

ShockWave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Ra Medical Systems. ShockWave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ra Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ra Medical Systems and ShockWave Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00 ShockWave Medical 0 4 2 0 2.33

Ra Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 590.07%. ShockWave Medical has a consensus price target of $115.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.23%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -772.04% -120.68% -85.93% ShockWave Medical -108.73% -30.28% -25.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats Ra Medical Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. ShockWave Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.