Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,830,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,536. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Insiders have sold 242,012 shares of company stock worth $9,487,824 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after buying an additional 240,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $217,028,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

