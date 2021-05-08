Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €78.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FIE. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.83 ($83.33).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of FIE stock opened at €64.20 ($75.53) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €67.01. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.