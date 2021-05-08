FibroGen (FGEN) to Release Earnings on Monday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect FibroGen to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

