Ferrari’s (RACE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.43.
Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $200.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.80. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $150.97 and a 1 year high of $233.66.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $10,208,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,092,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.