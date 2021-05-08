Ferrari’s (RACE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.43.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $200.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.80. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $150.97 and a 1 year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $10,208,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,092,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

