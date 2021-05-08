Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FSS opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,843,000 after acquiring an additional 254,866 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Federal Signal by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 34.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

