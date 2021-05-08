Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. 140,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,061. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $24,458,000. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $13,865,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $13,434,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,725,000 after buying an additional 394,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,628,000 after buying an additional 393,321 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.