Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

Shares of NYSE AGM traded down $9.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.29. 139,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,629. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $822,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,219,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $9,453,050 over the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

