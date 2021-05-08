Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($3.06) Per Share

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.06) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FATE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

