Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) PT Raised to $65.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

FSLY stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91. Fastly has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $894,658.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,694,496.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $1,521,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,873 shares of company stock valued at $26,495,940. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,139 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Fastly by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fastly by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

