Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Announces Earnings Results

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

NYSE FICO traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $496.17. 101,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $337.04 and a 1 year high of $547.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $508.60 and its 200-day moving average is $483.22.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.