Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 636,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 61,617 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.8% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Facebook were worth $187,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $319.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $908.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.69. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

