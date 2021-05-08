F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of F.N.B. worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.