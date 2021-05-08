Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $118.67 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $28.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

