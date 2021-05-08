Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.19.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.46. 6,284,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.83 and its 200-day moving average is $143.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

