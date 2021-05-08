Exeedme Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last Week (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $35.43 million and approximately $839,113.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00066952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00253719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 449.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.20 or 0.01146977 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $438.58 or 0.00745028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,773.11 or 0.99838656 BTC.

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,702,935 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

