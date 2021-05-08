Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Neutral

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTLCY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.50 on Thursday. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

