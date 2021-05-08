Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $144.00 at Craig Hallum

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $161.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXAS. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.80.

EXAS stock opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day moving average of $131.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

