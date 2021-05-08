Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Raised to $32.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

AQUA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

AQUA opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,240,000 after buying an additional 2,167,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after buying an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,899,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,902,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

