Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.86 ($36.30).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during trading on Friday, hitting €30.04 ($35.34). 1,073,240 shares of the stock traded hands. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.12.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

