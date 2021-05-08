Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) General Counsel Sells $427,400.00 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.