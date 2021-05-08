EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

EVOP stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,665. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,174 shares of company stock worth $3,108,263. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

