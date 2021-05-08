EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

EVTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.14.

NYSE EVTC opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $412,180.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,045.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $35,829,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,594,000 after purchasing an additional 334,106 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

