Everest Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last Week (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. Everest has a market capitalization of $72.07 million and $1.42 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.82 or 0.00258046 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 75,069.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $655.72 or 0.01121880 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00030830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.32 or 0.00777298 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 288.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

