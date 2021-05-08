Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%.

EURN stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. 2,554,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euronav stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

