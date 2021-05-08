EUNO (EUNO) Market Capitalization Hits $14.52 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. EUNO has a total market cap of $14.52 million and $53,576.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $773.25 or 0.01311119 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,195,549,590 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.