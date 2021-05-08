Etherisc DIP Token Hits Market Cap of $49.65 Million (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $49.65 million and approximately $417,902.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00086163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00062567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.01 or 0.00780961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00102280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.90 or 0.08815789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherisc DIP Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherisc DIP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

