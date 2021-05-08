EtherGem (EGEM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,111.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. EtherGem has a market cap of $749,364.89 and $3,111.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00081518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.45 or 0.00802559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00104225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,620.97 or 0.09548510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00044940 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

